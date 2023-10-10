Fire Destroys 152-Foot Superyacht Off Greek Island Ano Koufonisi

Society

ATHENS – The 152-foot-long Gentech superyacht Navis One burst into flames near the Greek island of Ano Koufonisi in a fire so devastating that it was seen sinking a few hours later under plumes of smoke.

It happened on Oct. 9 after the tenders ran guests and crew members into town on the island and as the sun set, one guest asked to be returned and two crew were picked up and taken back, said SuperYachtTimes.

https://www.superyachttimes.com/yacht-news/gentech-yacht-navis-one-fire

Witnesses saw the stern of Navis One on fire at about 8 p.m. and police arriving shortly after but within an hour the top two levels had burnt down and with winds at around 25 knots, the flames rose above the yacht.

The Coast Guard arrived three hours later and the yacht was sprayed with water the next morning before it slowly listed and began to sink. Witnesses said large pieces of debris from Navis One were seen floating south and that the vessel’s remains could be an obstruction to others.

The yachting news site said it reached out to the owner of Navis One, who wasn’t identified, and was told that no one was injured but no report how the fire began nor the cost of the loss.