x

March 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Fire Chief in Texas City Hit Hard by Wildfires Dies while Fighting a House Fire

March 5, 2024
By Associated Press
TEXAS-FIRE-FRITCH
Lubbock county first responders pause as the procession for Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith passes by, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. Smith suffered a medical emergency and died while fighting a fire Tuesday. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

FRITCH, Texas  — A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a house fire, authorities said.

The house fire that Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith, 40, responded to wasn’t caused by a wildfire, but Smith had been battling the wildfires for over a week, said Brandon Strope, spokesperson for the Hutchinson County Office for Emergency Management. Strope said that after Smith, who was first to arrive, entered the home to check on any occupants, he did not exit. Other firefighters found him and began medical treatment, but he died at the hospital.

Stope said Smith’s cause of death hasn’t been clarified and an autopsy has been ordered.

“Him and his team were out every day, most nights, got very little sleep and just selflessly went out and did everything they could to save their community and keep us intact,” Strope said.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish wildfires that have been burning across the Panhandle, which includes the largest wildfire in Texas history.

A charred vehicle sits near the ruins of a home after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fritch, Texas. Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith, whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024, while fighting a structure fire, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil, File)

The announcement of Smith’s death came hours before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met with firefighters in Canadian, another town that’s experienced heavy destruction. Abbott started the news conference by offering his condolences on Smith’s death.

“He was willing to put his own life on the line to save the property of others, and that is what Texas heroism is all about,” Abbott said.

During the news conference, Abbott spoke about the way people have been pulling together to help, and also noted that there are still many needs, including an “extraordinary” need for hay for cattle to eat. That, he said, is a need that will last for months.

Abbott said that with the wildfires still burning, it’s important that residents remain vigilant.

“Even though progress has been made, it’s wrong if anybody thinks the fire is over and they can let down their guard,” he said.

Fritch Mayor Tom Ray has said that Fritch’s northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while last week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.

Ray said Tuesday that Smith had started work at the Fritch fire department in 2017, and became chief in 2020. Before that, he worked at a Chevron Phillips fire department.

Ray said Smith is survived by two sons, ages 9 and 22. The mayor also added, his voice breaking, “To me, he was one of my kids.”

RELATED

Politics
Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona Says she Won’t Seek Reelection, Avoiding a 3-Way Race

PHOENIX — Independent Sen.

Society
Liberty University Will Pay $14 Million, the Largest Fine ever Levied under the Federal Clery Act
Politics
Super Tuesday Primaries – The Latest:  Trump Supporters Ready to Celebrate in Florida

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Heritage Greece Program, a Cultural and Educational Odyssey for Greek American, Canadian Students (Vid)

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

PHOENIX — Independent Sen.

LYNCHBURG, Va - Liberty University has agreed to pay an unprecedented $14 million fine for the Christian school's failure to disclose information about crimes on its campus and for its treatment of sexual assault survivors, the U.

The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald