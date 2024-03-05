Fire Chief in Texas City Hit Hard by Wildfires Dies while Fighting a House Fire

Lubbock county first responders pause as the procession for Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith passes by, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. Smith suffered a medical emergency and died while fighting a fire Tuesday. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)
FRITCH, Texas — A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a house fire, authorities said.
The house fire that Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith, 40, responded to wasn’t caused by a wildfire, but Smith had been battling the wildfires for over a week, said Brandon Strope, spokesperson for the Hutchinson County Office for Emergency Management. Strope said that after Smith, who was first to arrive, entered the home to check on any occupants, he did not exit. Other firefighters found him and began medical treatment, but he died at the hospital.
Stope said Smith’s cause of death hasn’t been clarified and an autopsy has been ordered.
“Him and his team were out every day, most nights, got very little sleep and just selflessly went out and did everything they could to save their community and keep us intact,” Strope said.
Firefighters are still trying to extinguish wildfires that have been burning across the Panhandle, which includes the largest wildfire in Texas history.
The announcement of Smith’s death came hours before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met with firefighters in Canadian, another town that’s experienced heavy destruction. Abbott started the news conference by offering his condolences on Smith’s death.
“He was willing to put his own life on the line to save the property of others, and that is what Texas heroism is all about,” Abbott said.
During the news conference, Abbott spoke about the way people have been pulling together to help, and also noted that there are still many needs, including an “extraordinary” need for hay for cattle to eat. That, he said, is a need that will last for months.
Abbott said that with the wildfires still burning, it’s important that residents remain vigilant.
“Even though progress has been made, it’s wrong if anybody thinks the fire is over and they can let down their guard,” he said.
Fritch Mayor Tom Ray has said that Fritch’s northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while last week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.
Ray said Tuesday that Smith had started work at the Fritch fire department in 2017, and became chief in 2020. Before that, he worked at a Chevron Phillips fire department.
Ray said Smith is survived by two sons, ages 9 and 22. The mayor also added, his voice breaking, “To me, he was one of my kids.”
The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.
LYNCHBURG, Va - Liberty University has agreed to pay an unprecedented $14 million fine for the Christian school's failure to disclose information about crimes on its campus and for its treatment of sexual assault survivors, the U.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In