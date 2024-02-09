Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Iconic Greek-Owned Chicago Restaurant

This image provided. by the Chicago Fire Dept. shows damage to the Palace Grill after an overnight fire early Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Chicago. The overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that's known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia, authorities said. (Chicago Fire Dept. via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — An overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that’s known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia, authorities said.
Firefighters were called to the Palace Grill around 10 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post with photos of the fire damage.
He said the fire caused no injuries but there was extensive damage to the interior of the restaurant, which opened in 1938 on Chicago’s Near West Side and has long been a popular spot for hockey players, police officers and firefighters.
The fire’s cause was under investigation, but Langford told the Chicago Sun-Times a preliminary investigation indicates a grease fire started in the kitchen near a grill. He said it was put out “relatively quickly” after firefighters cut a hole in the roof and poured a “considerable amount” of water on the flames.
Greek-American owner George Lemperis said his restaurant, located blocks from Chicago’s United Center, was closed at the time and his employees had left about 3 p.m. nearly seven hours before the fire began.
“There is a lot of damage,” Lemperis told WLS-TV. “When I first got the call, I just assumed it’s going to be something small and my phone just kept blowing up and blowing up and I immediately got in the car and drove here. When I got here, I saw the damage and I was stunned.”
Early Friday, crews were seen boarding up the restaurant’s windows and doors.
The Palace Grill is famous for its breakfast and then-Vice President Al Gore once treated Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin to a visit to the eatery, the Sun-Times reported. The restaurant was also featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
NEW YORK – Approximately $100,000 was raised for the needs of the Hellenic Education Fund of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America through the successful benefit concert recently held in the Weill Recital Hall of the renowned Carnegie Hall complex in Manhattan.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.
NEW YORK – Approximately $100,000 was raised for the needs of the Hellenic Education Fund of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America through the successful benefit concert recently held in the Weill Recital Hall of the renowned Carnegie Hall complex in Manhattan.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In