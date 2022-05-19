Fire Brigade Has Received 157 Calls As a Result of Severe Weather Conditions

Society

The Operations Centre of the Fire Brigade has received a total of 157 calls in Attica, Central Macedonia and Thessaly between Wednesday at 22:00 and Thursday at 7:00 due to the temporary deterioration of the weather.

In detail, there were 133 calls in the Attica Region and specifically:

* 11 calls to pump out flood water

* 94 calls for fallen trees

* 27 calls to remove items

* 1 call to extricate five vehicles trapped by high water level.

In the Region of Central Macedonia:

* 12 calls for fallen trees

In the Region of Thessaly:

* 9 calls for fallen trees

* 3 calls to remove items

“The Fire Brigade is continuing to operate, mainly in Attica, which has been hit by severe weather conditions over the last hours,” the Fire Brigade noted.