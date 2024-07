Society

ATHENS – The Fire Brigade arrested four people in separate cases at Loutraki, Kozani, Lamia, and Almyros near Volos on Monday for setting fires and fined another four people caught burning weeds.

All people arrested and fined are Greek nationals.

Of the four arrested, three were fined and the fourth was led before a prosecutor in Corinth.

Of all eight pople, all but one were burning dry weeds in plots of land related to farming activities, while the one was fined 2,707 euros for using flares near Diakopto of Egialia, Achaia prefecture. The fines ranged from 1,100 euros to 2,707 euros.

The government has issued a ban on any activity that could set a fire, while the law for arson (deliberate or not) includes fines and/or jail sentences.