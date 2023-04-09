x

April 9, 2023

Fire Breaks Out on Bus with Students on a Field Trip; All Safe

April 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Firefighters
(File photo: EUROKINISSI/GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

THESSALONIKI – A fire broke out on a bus transporting 52 students from Thessaloniki on a field trip, but nobody was hurt, the Fire Brigade said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the back part of the bus shortly after it left Egnatia highway toward Metsovo, Epirus. The driver stopped the bus and called the Fire Brigade while the students left the bus safely.

The students have arrived safely at Metsovo, authorities said.

