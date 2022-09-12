x

September 12, 2022

Fire Breaks Out on a Sailboat at Kefalonia, 6 British Passengers Out of Danger

September 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – A fire broke out on a sailboat just off the marina in Fiskardo, at the island of Kefalonia on Monday, the Fire Brigade reported.

A private boat picked up all 6 passengers off the flaming vessel, who are in good health, are are reportedly British nationals.

Greek PM on Migration, Energy Crisis, Turkey at 86th TIF

THESSALONIKI - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday stressed that the government had done everything necessary to secure supplies of natural gas and LNG during a difficult winter that lay ahead, while he also promised that support for households will not exceed the fiscal limits.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

