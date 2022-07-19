x

July 19, 2022

Fire Breaks Out in Pallini, Eastern Attica

July 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(EUROKINISSI/Michalis Karagiannis)
(EUROKINISSI/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – A wildfire started at 15:00 on Tuesday in an area of open grassland in the Panorama district in Pallini, Attica.

According to the fire brigade, it does not currently pose a threat to any of the various dwellings scattered nearby.

A force of 26 fire fighters and 21 fire engines are battling to put out the blaze.

