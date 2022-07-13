x

July 13, 2022

Fire Breaks Out at the Premises of Real FM

July 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΠΥΡΚΑΓΙΑ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΓΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΤΟΥ REAL FM ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ REAL NEWS(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Fire breaks out at the premises of Real FM. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A fire broke out at around 3 am on Wednesday in a building that houses the radio station Real FM 97.8 and the newspaper Real News at the junction of Kifissias Avenue and Parnassos Street in Maroussi.

According to the Fire Department, the fire started on the 3rd floor where serious damage was caused. The firefighters transferred a worker, who was in the building, to a hospital with breathing problems, in order to provide her with first aid.

According to sources, the remains of gas canisters were found in the building, while the owner, Nikos Hatzinikolaou, on Twitter, spoke of arson.

The fire was brought under control about two hours later. Eighteen firefighters arrived at the scene with six vehicles.

PM Mitsotakis calls to express his support for media firm Real Group, following attack

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday telephoned the journalist Nikos Hatzinikolaou, head of the media company Real Group, to express his support after the attack on the company’s headquarters and to assure him that the state will make every effort to lead those responsible to justice.

According to an announcement issued by the PM’s press office, “every attempt to terrorise the voices of journalists will be ineffectual. Every targeting of journalists is utterly reprehensible.”

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

