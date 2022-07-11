x

July 11, 2022

Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Resort Near Heraklion, Crete

July 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

HERALKION – A fire that broke out at a hotel resort in the area of Kokino Chani, near the city of Heraklion, Crete, has been put out, with minimal risk for either the employees or the guests, said the Fire Brigade on Monday evening.

Some 26 firefighters with 9 fire engines were required to put out the fire, which started at the hotel’s kitchen area, it was added.

The National Herald

