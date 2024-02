General News

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Long Island City about a block from the offices of The National Herald. (Photo: TNH Staff)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building about a block from the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on February 21.

It appeared that the fire broke out on the first floor of the building and the surrounding streets were quickly closed off to allow the firefighters to work.

Three fire trucks were on the scene almost immediately since the nearest fire house is just down the street. Billowing smoke filled the street and the air above the building but the fire department quickly contained the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries at press time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.