Fire at Gouvia Μarina in Corfu Βurns Four Sailing Boats

CORFU – Four sailing boats were engulfed in flames when a fire broke out at the Gouvia marina on the island of Corfu shortly after 4:00 pm on Wednesday, the Fire Brigade reported.

The fire spread to adjacent sailers from a 20m sailing vessel for reasons yet unknown, it was added.

Gouvia marina is one of Greece’s largest and can accomodate up to 960 vessels on its fixed and floating piers.