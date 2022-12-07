FinMin Staikouras in NY for Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum

Politics

ATHENS – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was in New York on Wednesday, where he will stay until Friday to take part in the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum and hold a series of meetings with representatives of investment and banking groups.

During his three-day stay in New York, Staikouras will meet with representatives from Axia, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Paulson & Co., Bank of New York Mellon, Buffalo Thorn Capital Management LLC, Lord Abbett & Co and others.

Additionally, on Thursday Staikouras will attend the Closing Bell Ceremony at the NYSE, while on Friday he will present the central axes and targets of the government’s economic policy at the “24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum”.