December 7, 2022

FinMin Staikouras in NY for Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum

December 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Christos Staikouras, Greece's Finance Minister (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
FILE - Christos Staikouras, Greece's Finance Minister (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was in New York on Wednesday, where he will stay until Friday to take part in the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum and hold a series of meetings with representatives of investment and banking groups.

During his three-day stay in New York, Staikouras will meet with representatives from Axia, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Paulson & Co., Bank of New York Mellon, Buffalo Thorn Capital Management LLC, Lord Abbett & Co and others.

Additionally, on Thursday Staikouras will attend the Closing Bell Ceremony at the NYSE, while on Friday he will present the central axes and targets of the government’s economic policy at the “24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum”.

ATHENS - Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was in New York on Wednesday, where he will stay until Friday to take part in the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum and hold a series of meetings with representatives of investment and banking groups.

ATHENS - Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis highlighted the potential opportunities for Greece in the semi-conductors industry, while addressing a forum organised by the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETIA) in Athens on Wednesday.

ATHENS - "The statements by Turkish officials regarding the demilitarisation of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety with a series of arguments, which are included in the relevant letters that Greece has sent to the UN Secretary General," a foreign ministry announcement said on Wednesday.

