Finland’s Rovanpera Wins Rally Acropolis

ATHENS – Finnish driver for Toyota Kalle Rovanpera won the WRC EKO Rally Acropolis that concluded in Greece on Sunday, providing an advantage in keeping his title in the 10th Round of the World Rally Competition (WRC), with a timing of 3:00:16.7.

This is the second time he wins the rally in Greece, the last time being in 2021.

He was followed by Britain’s Elfyn Evans (3:01:48.4) and Spain’s Daniel Sordo (3:01:52.6), with Toyota and Hyundai, respectively.

The best Greek timing was by Iordanis Serderidis, with his Ford Puma Rally 1 Hybrid, in his last WRC competition year. He finished with 3:26:51.2.

The Rally Acropolis, “a legendary WRC fixture” according the the WRC site, ran from Thursday to Sunday. Described by WRC as “twisty gravel mountain roads combine with high temperatures and choking dust to provide a fierce challenge. The tracks are smoother than they used to be but still pose punishing demands on tyre and cars,” this year’s race was compounded by the rainstorms preceding the race and leaving the roads more challenging that usual.

The WRC rally continues with the 11th round in Chile, from September 28 to October 1, for this year’s championship.