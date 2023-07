Society

ATHENS – The Rhodes Port Authority on Sunday proceeded to impose fines on a beach bar in the Agia Marina area on the island, after a viral video on social media showed a waiter wading above his waist into the water, to serve customers on platforms built above the sea.

The business was fined for illegally occupying space within the sea area with overlying constructions, following an inspection ordered by the shipping and island policy ministry.

According to the coast guard, similar violations had been found in prior inspections on June 16 and June 21 and charges had been drawn up.