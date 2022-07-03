x

July 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Finding Greek Woman Lied About Rape, Judges Clear Man Accused

July 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Georga Bika
FILE - Georga Bika, alleged victim of a gang rape, outside a police station in Thessaloniki. (ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ/ YORGOS KONSTANTINIDIS)

THESSALONIKI – A 27-year-old man accused of spiking a woman’s drink at a New Year’s celebration and raping a 27-year-old woman was acquitted by a council of judges who said she lied about the alleged assault.

It happened in Greece’s second-largest city and caused a sensation, coming at a time of sexual scandals and assaults against women but the finding was that the woman who brought the claims, Georgia Bika, made them up.

The council accepted a 60-page report of the First Instance Prosecutor, Kyriaki Kliaba, who called for the man’s acquittal, stating that the testimony of the alleged victim “constitutes fiction and unabashed lies,” said Kathimerini.

The report said the evidence, including witness statements, were at odds with her story and that forensic and toxicology tests conducted in Thessaloniki, and Bern, Switzerland, and the collected urine samples did not find any drugs or other substances, while the amount of alcohol detected was minimal.

“She made up a story with herself as the heroine victim, embellishing it each time with the most gross lies, in order to give more credibility to the description of the events, presenting herself as a victim of rape by the accused and not only,” Kliaba said of what the findings were.

He was not identified but Bika was ordered to pay his legal expenses although it wasn’t said if she will face charges of filing a false report nor what damage may have been caused to the movement supporting sex assault victims.

The woman had claimed that she attended a party at the invitation of a friend, which was attended by a number of businesspeople and decided to leave but felt unwell and then booked a room at the hotel.

She said she remembered three men approaching her in an elevator but then passed out and said that the next morning she woke up men’s clothing in the room and reported the rape to police. It wasn’t said she fabricated the story.

RELATED

Economy
Inflation Spikes in Greece to Record Level, Prices Go Out of Sight

ATHENS – To the surprise of no one who's bought gasoline or food, tried to rent an apartment or buy a home – and gotten an electricity bill – inflation in Greece has jumpeds so far so fast that it has hit a record high.

Society
Greece Gets European Assistance for Summer Wildfire Season
Society
While Tourists Party Hardy, Greeks Stay Home,  Cut Food Budget

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Woman Fatally Shot while Pushing Stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings