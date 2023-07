Economy

Newly appointed National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis met with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday, June 4, 2023. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The prospects of the Greek economy are positive and current conditions support this optimism, newly appointed National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said after meeting with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday.

“The omens are excellent,” Stournaras affirmed, and noted that a research section of the Bank of Greece – perhaps the largest in the country – will be available to the minister for consultation.

It was also announced that the European Central Bank’s executive board would meet in Athens in October.

Stournaras and Hatzidakis also decided to meet frequently, while Hatzidakis is planning to meet with the directors of systemic banks in Greece next week.

Both Hatzidakis and Stournaras also noted the key importance of maintaining a prudent fiscal policy.