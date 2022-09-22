Finance Μinistry Βill on Public Utilities Passes in Principle

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek parliament plenary has given approval in principle to a finance ministry bill on public utilities, in a vote held late on Wednesday.

An amendment legislating for the abolition of the special solidarity levy, a subsidy of internal combustion oil (diesel), the exemption from an obligation to pay the freelance professional tax and the increase of the housing allowance for students was supported by New Democracy (ND), main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and the smaller opposition parties PASOK-KINAL and Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution). The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and MeRA25 abstained.