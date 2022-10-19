x

October 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Finally, NYC Takes Measures Regarding Garbage and Rats

October 19, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Biggest Cities Population Decline
FILE - New York's Lower Manhattan skyline, including the One World Trade Center, left, is reflected in water on April 6, 2013, as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

New York has many unique and beautiful attractions. Probably more than many other big cities. Every season of the year offers her the opportunity to highlight something new, something special.

I think there is no dispute about that. Besides, this is confirmed by the tens of millions of tourists –not to mention immigrants- who visit our City every year.

However, there is one particularly vexing problem, who decades-long continuation really is beyond reason, and which gives a particularly ugly – and foul smelling – image to the city. A problem visible to everyone, and which diminishes it, discredits it – but we pretend not to see it.

I am referring to the garbage that piles up – virtual mountains – on the sidewalks, mainly in Manhattan, and which, among the other problems they create, as I mentioned above, also provide rich food for mice, enabling them to multiply at insane rates… If that is possible to imagine!

And now, the city authorities, with the Mayor in the lead, decided to finally do something. I don’t think it’s the perfect solution, but it’s something.

Under current law, businesses can put their trash out on the streets, in bags, from 4:00 PM, despite the fact that garbage companies usually collect it…14 hours later.

We are talking about indifference to the quality of life in the city – if not insensitivity – of the first degree.

But recently it was announced that this will change.

Businesses will no longer be allowed to put trash out on the streets before 8:00 PM.

And the city will also spend an additional $22 million to empty trash cans more often.

I fail to understand why it had to take…50 years to make this decision. Don’t these people walk the streets of the city? Don’t they realize that garbage and rats affect the quality of life – even the health of the citizens?

Again, in my opinion, allowing them to put the trash out on the streets at 8:00 PM is still too early. In the summer, it can still be hot at that time.

The earliest should be 10:00 PM. However, it is a good start. Let’s hope there will be follow up.

RELATED

Columnists
A Conference at Hellenic College/Holy Cross

This year’s two big Greek-American anniversaries, the one hundred years since the official establishment of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and AHEPA in 1922, were somewhat overshadowed by the bicentennial of the Greek revolution and the somber centenary of the Asia Minor Disaster.

Editorial
As always: It’s the Economy
Columnists
Woke Side Story: Go Start a Trend in America, but Don’t Offend in America

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings