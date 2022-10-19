Finally, NYC Takes Measures Regarding Garbage and Rats

Editorial

New York has many unique and beautiful attractions. Probably more than many other big cities. Every season of the year offers her the opportunity to highlight something new, something special.

I think there is no dispute about that. Besides, this is confirmed by the tens of millions of tourists –not to mention immigrants- who visit our City every year.

However, there is one particularly vexing problem, who decades-long continuation really is beyond reason, and which gives a particularly ugly – and foul smelling – image to the city. A problem visible to everyone, and which diminishes it, discredits it – but we pretend not to see it.

I am referring to the garbage that piles up – virtual mountains – on the sidewalks, mainly in Manhattan, and which, among the other problems they create, as I mentioned above, also provide rich food for mice, enabling them to multiply at insane rates… If that is possible to imagine!

And now, the city authorities, with the Mayor in the lead, decided to finally do something. I don’t think it’s the perfect solution, but it’s something.

Under current law, businesses can put their trash out on the streets, in bags, from 4:00 PM, despite the fact that garbage companies usually collect it…14 hours later.

We are talking about indifference to the quality of life in the city – if not insensitivity – of the first degree.

But recently it was announced that this will change.

Businesses will no longer be allowed to put trash out on the streets before 8:00 PM.

And the city will also spend an additional $22 million to empty trash cans more often.

I fail to understand why it had to take…50 years to make this decision. Don’t these people walk the streets of the city? Don’t they realize that garbage and rats affect the quality of life – even the health of the citizens?

Again, in my opinion, allowing them to put the trash out on the streets at 8:00 PM is still too early. In the summer, it can still be hot at that time.

The earliest should be 10:00 PM. However, it is a good start. Let’s hope there will be follow up.