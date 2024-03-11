x

March 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Filmmaker Sonia Liza Kenterman on Her Film ‘Tailor’

March 10, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Sonia Liza Kenterman 1X6A1469a
Sonia Liza Kenterman. Photo: Panosgi

NEW YORK – Greek-German filmmaker Sonia Liza Kenterman is in New York for the March 18 screening of her charming film ‘Tailor’ at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in Midtown Manhattan. She took time out of her busy schedule to speak with The National Herald about the film and what she’s working on next.

TNH: What inspired Tailor?

Sonia Liza Kenterman: When I first started thinking about the story of Tailor, Greece was amidst the financial and humanitarian crisis. What struck me the most is how it affected people in their mid-40s and 50s who were facing a total dead end after losing their jobs or going bankrupt. There really seemed to be no future for them, although they were still young and productive. I’m also really intrigued by professions and crafts which are dying. The knowledge, craftsmanship and traditions people hold are being lost to future generations. I’m also intrigued by the immediate actions people take the moment they face a crisis: do they freeze, choose to deny what’s happening, or do they find the courage to rise up and move forward? It seems to me that there is such a thin line between fighting back and surrender, and I wanted to make this film, in part, in order to understand how someone finds the strength to fight back and not just to survive but to reinvent himself and his craft.

A still from the film Tailor, directed by Sonia Liza Kenterman. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman

TNH: How have audiences reacted to the film in the countries around the world where it has been released?

SLK: Tailor was a Greek-German-Belgic co-production. It was selected in 45 festivals around the world and won 16 awards. Most importantly for me, it reached a large   audience in very different countries. The film was distributed in cinemas in Greece, Germany, Austria, Japan, Spain and Hong Kong and will also be released in China, Taiwan, Switzerland, Brazil, Slovenia, South Korea, and Turkey. It was a box-office success in Germany and Japan and was also nominated for Best Foreign Language film at the Japanese Academy Awards. This was for us the greatest gift. It is a very Greek story which proved to be very universal. The story of this man, his lonely character and the situations he is facing are very personal and different people from various cultures can identify with. The Germany audiences felt the honor and awkwardness of the hero, portrayed by Dimitris Imellos, whereas in Japan and Hong Kong the audience aligned with the fairytale universe of the film world, the visual lyricism and also the detailed routine and the old tradition of tailoring.

The film poster for Tailor, directed by Sonia Liza Kenterman. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman

TNH: What are you working on next?

SLK: Together with my co-writer of Tailor, Tracy Sunderland, we wrote a script about a woman’s quest to find her long-lost father and discovering that who she thought she was, is not who she is. It is a tale about self-identity and the vital need of belonging to a family. The film will be a co-production of Greece, Germany, and Luxembourg. The Greek producer is Mikis Modiano and Myrto Stathi.

The Japanese poster for the film Tailor. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman

The trailer for ‘Tailor’ is available online: https://vimeo.com/444875035.

The Hellenic Film Society USA presents a screening of ‘Tailor’ followed by an in-person Q&A with director Sonia Liza Kenterman at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL), 455 Fifth Avenue, 7th floor, in Midtown Manhattan, on Monday, March 18, 6 PM. The film, recommended for adults 18 and up, is in Greek with English subtitles. The running time is 100 minutes.

The Korean poster for the film Tailor. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman
The Hong Kong poster for the film Tailor. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman

Registration is required for this free screening: https://shorturl.at/PR056.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/oxEG4.

