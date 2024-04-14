Fifth Avenue Decked in Glorious Blue and White

Events

The contingent of the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of the Hellenic Republic, inside the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity during the solemn Doxology. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – Everything was ready at noon today, Sunday, April 14 for the parade on 5th Avenue where with the Hellenes of the New York Metropolitan Area will honor the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

The parade was preceded by the traditional Doxology at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, officiated by Archbishop Elpidoforos and in the presence, among others, of the leader of the main opposition and president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, the MEP of New Democracy, Vangelis Meimarakis, MPs Filippos Fortomas, Nina Kasimati, Theofilos Xanthopoulos, and Milena Apostolaki, the Ambassador of Greece in Washington Ekaterini Nassika, the Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinos and the candidate for the European Parliament of New Democracy, George Aftias.

Of course, the beloved Evzones of the Presidential Guard were also present, generating excitement and pride in every generation of the Greek-American community. The clear sky set the stage for or a successful parade.

It should be noted that in the Cathedral, the president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, read the Creed in English and the MEP Vangelis Meimarakis recited it in Greek.

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)