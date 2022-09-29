x

September 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Economy

Fewer People Seek US Unemployment Aid amid Solid Hiring

September 29, 2022
By Associated Press
Job Openings
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy.

Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 4,000 to 209,000.

First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The current figures are very low historically and suggest Americans are benefiting from an unusually high level of job security.

The economy shrank in the first six months of the year, according to reports on gross domestic product, the government’s broadest measure of the economy’s output.

Yet employers, who have struggled to rehire after laying off 22 million workers at the height of the pandemic, are still looking to fill millions of open jobs. There are currently roughly two open positions for every unemployed worker, near a record high.

With companies desperate for workers, they are much more likely to hold onto their current staff.

RELATED

Society
People Trapped, 2.5M Without Power as Ian Drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Politics
Kremlin Will Annex 4 Regions of Ukraine on Friday
Society
Police: Oakland High School Shooting Wounds 6 Adults

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

SNF Dialogues: Modern Political Values, Ancient Drama (Video)

ATHENS - In today’s environment of omnipresent polarization, when even the most fundamental values of democracy are being called into question, ancient drama retains its power to catalyze reflection and discussion on political culture, SNF says.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings