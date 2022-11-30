x

Ferry Linking Thessaloniki with Izmir Suspends Operation until the Summer of 2023

November 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[355951] ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗ - ΑΝΑΧΩΡΗΣΕ ΤΟ ΠΛΟΙΟ
The ferry 'Smyrna di Levante'. (Photo by MOTIONTEAM/VERVERIDIS VASILIS)

THESSALONIKI – The ferry link between the city of Thessaloniki and the Turkish coastal city of Izmir will be temporarily suspended after its last winter run on Wednesday, in order to resume its operation in the summer of 2023, Levante Ferries Group said in an announcement.

Since the start of the ferry service on October 10, 2022, the ferry ‘Smyrna di Levante’ had carried out 40 trips. “The two-month operation of the service was a useful legacy for an easy and rapid resumption of the ferry service in the summer of 2023. The precise date for resuming the service in the summer of 2023 will be specified in a later announcement” the company said.

In an announcement in October when the new ferry service started, Levante Ferries said that the new ferry line “created a bridge of communication between Greece and Turkey, which are now coming closer on a trade, social and cultural level”.

