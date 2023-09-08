Ferry Death Causes Shock

Society

ATHENS – A man died after a Greek ferry captain and three crew members allegedly pushed him into the sea. The four face homicide charges on September 6. Antonis Karyotis, 36, was late for the ship’s departure and was manhandled as he tried to force his way onto the boat in Piraeus.

Greek officials are calling for full and immediate investigations and the fallout has begun at the Attica Group, which owns the ship involved, the Blue Horizon, as its CEO, Spyros Paschalis, resigned September 7.

Greece’s minister for merchant marine, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, about whom Trade Winds reported “has been in hot water over the incident that media have described as ‘cold-blooded murder’ – announced the sacking of the port master of Piraeus and another senior coastguard official.”

The Blue Horizon’s master and three crew members appeared before a prosecutor on September 7, with Manslaughter with possible malice, complicity in manslaughter, and dangerous interference in maritime transport the charges being reported.

In a social media posting Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis deplored what he called “a combination of irresponsible behavior and cynicism, contempt and indifference” that led to the man’s death. “Yesterday’s shameful incident is not indicative of the kind of country we want.”

Varvitsiotis expressed “shock, horror, and sorrow” over the incident.

According to Trade Winds, “Attica’s management board accepted the resignation of Spyridon Paschalis, the company said in a statement on Thursday,” which also noted that “Attica acknowledged that crew members violated internal procedures and it pledged to make sure that this would never happen again.”

Blue Horizon has been removed from the Crete route, replaced by the passenger ship Elyros.

AP reports that, “the incident captured on a video and shared on social media sparked anger across the maritime country. It showed the passenger running onto the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp, which was still down and in place on the quay, as the ship had cast off its moorings and was about to leave. He tried to push past two crew members on the ramp who stopped him and manhandled him onto the quay.”

The article continued: “When the man once again stepped onto the ramp, one crew member stopped him and pushed him off as the ferry was departing. He vanished into the growing gap between the vessel and the quay, as the water was violently churned by the ship’s powerful screws.”

“Despite an obligation to attend all loadings and unloadings at Piraeus harbour, no coastguards were anywhere near,” Trade Winds reported.

Varvitsiotis has ordered a “sworn administrative investigation” into into the actions of the Central Port Authority of Piraeus, concerning the management of the tragic incident,” according to AP.

“The incident and Paschalis’s resignation come at a highly sensitive time for the company,” Trade Winds reported, noting that, “its major shareholder Piraeus Bank, a Greek lender, is widely expected to seek a buyer for the firm after completing on 28 August a buyout offer of minority interests that brought its stake in the firm to 97.4%. Also last month, Greek regulators gave their final approval of a merger between the firm and cash-strapped rival Anek, which essentially saved the latter from bankruptcy.”

(Material from the Associated Press and Trade Winds was used in this report)