Ferries? Nah, Now The Rich Can Take Helicopters to 11 Greek Islands

While plans for seaplane flights to Greek islands have been delayed for years – despite a test launch with ministers aboard in January – tourists, Greeks and residents who can afford it can take helicopters to 11 islands, skipping the crowds on ferries and long rides.

The service is being offered by a Greek company, Hoper, and will take those with deep enough pockets to pay for the fast trips to Mykonos and Santorini, as well as Antiparos, Folegandros, Ios, Kea, Patmos, Sifnos, Patmos, Spetses and Tinos.

The trips must be booked online starting at $160 one-way – $320 round trip per person – and up to $375 one way, or $750 round trip per person for those who don’t have yachts and want to get to islands where there’s no airstrips.

The service was launched in May as Greece was gearing up for what looks to be another record-breaking tourism year, with celebrities and the world’s wealthy flocking to Greece, its islands and taking over more public beaches.

Greece is catering to the rich, luring more luxury resorts and hotels blocking off beaches for their clients at the same time the government said it’s trying to allow access to them, which is supposed to be guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Robb Report – a magazine for those with means – noted the enduring allure of the Greek islands but said getting to them isn’t always easy. “Unless you charter a private flight or are lucky enough to command a private yacht, you are relegated to a crowded ferry ride with the hoi polloi. This summer, that’s all changing,” it said.

The service offers regularly scheduled flights from Athens to the Aegean but not all are direct and some require stops on the already overwhelmed Mykonos and Santorini en route to lesser crowded destinations.

“It became obvious that by flying there were significant savings in terms of time, but that at the same time it wasn’t hugely expensive if you shared the cost with other flyers,” Dimitris Kossyfas, COO of Hoper, told the magazine.

“There is a need to be able to travel between the Greek islands and between Athens and the islands in a more efficient manner,” he said, and while some sites said it’s in expensive, the cost is out of reach for many, up to $1500 for two people round trip.

The trips take about 45 minutes without a stopover while a ferry can take up to 10 hours to reach some of the further out islands and the magazine said that taking a commercial flight means taking taxis to change ports and then a ferry to some.

With bases in Koropi in Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, Hoper the service saves time and will use a fleet of five glass-cockpit Robinson R44 and R66 helicopters with three- and four-passenger capacities so riders can see everything from the air.

Operating year-round, the company will likely expand to mainland destinations during the off-season, like the Delphi archaeological site and Monemvasia in the Peloponnese, said Kossyfas, who runs the service with CEO Dimitris Memos.

“Affluent people who have a house in one of the islands usually either fly to a destination and then take their speedboat, or go directly from Athens on their boat. The helicopter is much more efficient in terms of cost and in terms of time,” he said, adding it could be cheaper than fuel for their boats.

“We aren’t there yet because of the low capacity of the helicopters,” said Kossyfas. “It’s one, maximum two, flights per day with four people. It cannot have a significant footprint yet. But eventually it does create a new opportunity.” It was founded by Memos, Costas Gerardos, and George Papaioannidis.

Private aircraft flights can cost up to 2,775 euros ($2997) for a single seat from Athens to Mykonos during the high season, noted Travel and World Tour about the likely audience for the helicopter service at a fraction of that price.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni – who said she’s concerned about the effects of too many tourists as the government is enticing more luxury resorts on some spots – hailed the service the site said “could lead to an increase in tourist flows and demand for quicker, more efficient travel options between the islands.”

“Tourists from around the world can now enjoy faster and more convenient travel to some of Greece’s most scenic and less accessible islands. This innovation not only enhances the overall travel experience but also maximizes vacation time by reducing transit durations significantly,” the travel site added.