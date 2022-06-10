x

June 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Feed Your Cravings with Our Top Greek Cheese Selections

June 10, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
cheeses
A Greek cheese platter is always the best way to go. (Photo by odysea_ltd/Instagram)

Want to discover your next cheese-filled adventure? We’ve chosen our favorite Greek creamy delights to add to your daily diet, gatherings, and recipes. There are so many different kinds of cheese that go beyond the classic feta, however all share the traditional, Greek essence in their flavor.

It wouldn’t be fair to begin this line-up without mentioning the queen of cheeses, feta. Made with sheep or a blend of sheep and goat’s milk, feta cheese is aged for several weeks before being stored in barrels of brine for at least two months. Once this process is done, it is sent to supermarkets and stores to be cut and sold. To ensure proper hydration, it is important that it is stored in brine or a salty milk solution as it dries up relatively quickly. Feta can be served with pretty much anything, from salads to prawns saganaki, to chicken and casserole.

Feta is the most famous Greek cheese, affectionately called ‘the princess of cheeses’. (Photo by zoisfinefood/Instagram)

Graviera is Greece’s second most popular cheese one could say, produced in several regions such as Crete, Lesbos, Naxos, and Amfilochia, with each area presenting its own variations. Generally, graviera is a wheel-shaped cheese made from and blend of cow, goat, and sheep’s milk. This versatile cheese can be sliced, grated, used in salads, as well as in baked dishes. Similarly to feta, it makes a great cheese for saganaki or cheese fritters, known as Greek cheese balls.

A semi-hard smoked cheese, metsovone, originated from a mountain village in northern Greece, Metsovo is not so well known around the world. Using the pasta filata technique, just like the Italian provolone, metsovone is made from cow’s milk or a blend of cow, sheep or goat milk. It is a fine Greek cheese for grilling, best served with fruits and wine, but also an excellent choice for a table cheese. If you happen to visit Metsovo, be sure to try this cheese with cayenne pepper sprinkled on top.

Graviera is traditionally produced from sheep milk or from a mixture of sheep milk and a maximum of 20% goat milk. (Photo by manna_tavern/Instagram)

If you’re looking to make the most heavenly traditional Greek cheese pie, then Kasseri is your cheese. Also part of the filata pasta family of cheeses, kasseri is a pale yellow cheese made from sheep’s milk, with a stringy texture. This is accomplished by using unpasteurized milk to make it, allowing the cheese to age for four months. Kasseri can also be enjoyed in pastries, sandwiches, saganaki, as well as a good table cheese.

A lesser-known cheese, mizithra is another unique cheese Greece has to offer. It is creamy and white, made from pasteurized sheep’s or goat’s milk, or a mixture of both. In its early stages, it is served as a dessert mostly with honey or in other pastries and salads. However, mizithra can also be salt-dried, and the longer it ages, the drier and harder it gets. Once it reaches this stage, it can be a perfect combination for grating on top of hot pasta.

Metsovone has been made in the Metsovo mountain region for more than 50 years from locally reared animals’ milk. (Photo by greekflavors/Instagram)

One of the harder Greek cheeses, kefalotyri, has a sharp salty taste as it is made from unpasteurized goat’s or sheep’s milk, and sometimes even both. It is an ultimate cheese for frying, making for mouthwatering saganaki. It is well paired with seasonal fruits and wine when served on a cheese board as well as a delicious addition to pasta, sauces, and stews.

Last but not least, kefalograviera is the middle ground between kefalotyri and graviera cheese. Made of ewe’s milk, or a combo of sheep’s and goat’s milk, kefalograviera is typically left to mature for three months before consumption. Its main production takes place in Western Macedonia, Epirus, the regional units of Aetolia-Acarnania, and Evrytania.

Regulations require Kasseri to ripen for at least three months, although it is usually left to mature for six to twelve months. (Photo by to_mbakaliko_ths_kavalas/Instagram)
Myzithra is a traditional Greek cheese made from the whey of cow’s, goat’s, or sheep’s milk cheeses. (Photo by mulberry_pomegranate/Instagram)
Kefalotyri is a traditional Greek-Cypriot cheese made from goat’s or sheep’s milk. (Photo by byliapisfamily/Instagram)
Kefalograviera is a hard table cheese usually made from sheep’s milk or a mixture of sheep’s and goat’s milk. (Photo by amfilohiasgi/Instagram)

RELATED

Travel
Wreck of 17th-Century Royal Warship Found off UK Coast

LONDON (AP) — Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Food
Greece at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City June 12-14
Food
European Union Quality Basket Event in New York on June 13

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Capitol Riot Panel Blames Trump for 1/6 ‘Attempted Coup’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings