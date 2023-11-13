Feds Said Checking New York Mayor’s Texts Tied to Turkish Headquarters Push

Politics

FILE - This photo, released by Office of the New York Mayor, shows New York Mayor Eric Adams meeting with his Retail Theft Task Force at Gracie Mansion, in New York, Nov. 8, 2023. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office via AP)

Federal investigators looking into New York Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign funding are reportedly said to be focusing on whether he meddled to push a faster opening of Turkey’s new diplomatic headquarters before he took office.

They are reviewing text messages, sources not named told The New York Post about the widening investigation, Adams having frequently visited Turkey but no suggestion there was any wrongdoing and if his request was only an inquiry.

The messages were in September 2021 between Adams – then the Brooklyn borough President and Democratic mayoral nominee — and Turkish Consul General Reyhan Özgür and then-Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

They were found by FBI agents who seized Adams’ electronic devices and the newspaper said the texts were described by the sources

https://nypost.com/2023/11/11/metro/feds-probing-if-eric-adams-fast-tracked-turkish-diplomatic-site/

The newspaper acknowledged that the messages – the details weren’t given – don’t appear to show any criminal activity beyond what an elected official would do for any constituent with a question, several sources said.

In a Sept. 5, 2021, text, Özgür informed Adams construction was just completed on the new Turkevi Center diplomatic headquarters on 46th Street and First Avenue across the street from the United Nations building, the sources said.

But Özgür noted that while the new headquarters had gotten Buildings Department approval to operate, it still had to secure a “temporary certificate of occupancy” from the Fire Department.

He then asked Adams if he knew Nigro and could help and the Mayor – according to the sources – reached out to the fire chief and asked him to look into the matter, but didn’t order him to do anything.

Five days later, Nigro texted the future mayor, saying the needed approval would be coming on Sept. 13 and the skyscraper celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 21. Besides being the New York home to the Turkish consulate, and includes meeting space, commercial space and apartments.

Adams’ campaign declined to comment on the contents of the phone texts while Nigro and representatives for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI could not immediately be reached for comment at the time, the paper said..

Rubén Díaz Jr., a former state assemblyman and Bronx borough President said there didn’t seem to be any impropriety. “I don’t think that should be a smoking gun,” he said. “I don’t see any issue at all. Every elected official makes calls to city agencies on behalf of entities, businesses and constituents. That is what we do.”

City Councilman Kevin Riley, another Bronx Democrat, agreed, saying he believed the now Mayor did nothing wrong when he was President of the borough in Brooklyn, no explanation why he was inquiring about a Manhattan site.

“It’s not foreign for a [elected] member to reach out to a commissioner to see what they can do for constituents. It’s usually protocol,” Riley said.

Federal authorities are investigating whether the Turkish government or Turkish citizens unlawfully directed donations to Adams’ campaign by using “straw donors,” a scheme where contributors listed in official records aren’t the actual source of funding and whether Adams did any quid pro quo favors.

The investigators were specifically looking for proof that the campaign kicked back benefits to leaders and staffers at Brooklyn-based KSK Construction Group and Turkish officials, the newspaper said.

Adams’ campaign attorney Boyd Johnson said Adams was cooperating with federal authorities and had already reported that an internal review found “an individual had recently acted improperly.”

“In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson said.