Federation Hosts First Meeting about This Year’s New York Parade

Associations

FILE: Philip Christopher at the special working dinner for the members of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York at the Dionysos restaurant in Astoria on December 21, 2023. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York held their general meeting on January 4 to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14.

As reported earlier in The National Herald, the chairman of the Parade Committee, Philip Christopher, who remains in his position for the second year in a row, hosted a working dinner for the Federation’s executives and former members of the Committee, before Christmas, in order to communicate the main aims and guidelines for the parade preparation, but also to invite wider participation in the sub-committees.

The consular authorities have also been invited to the general meeting where the cutting of the New Year’s vasilopita also took place, while the current compositions of the committees are expected to be announced, with the gatherings taking place as usual on Thursdays from next Thursday, January 11 until the last, which will will take place on Thursday, April 11.

At every opportunity, Christopher has declared that the two-month time frame does not allow for obstacles that may arise, with raising the required amount being the big gamble, given that there is only the available balance of $100,000 from last year’s funds in the parade coffers

However, Christopher, who a week earlier will be the Grand Marshal in the Philadelphia parade, has announced that this year the matter of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, has been resolved early, with the Archdiocese of America once again taking over the costs for their attendance at the event and their accommodation. In fact, given that the Philadelphia and New York parades are a week apart, there will be no need for them to make a second trip at a later time, as was the case last year.

Preparations for the parade are again taking place in the shadow of the Federation’s administrative problem, with Christopher telling members that they should leave their differences out of the preparation process, as in previous years.