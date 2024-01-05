x

January 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Associations

Federation Hosts First Meeting about This Year’s New York Parade

January 5, 2024
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
Philip Christopher at meeting december 2023
FILE: Philip Christopher at the special working dinner for the members of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York at the Dionysos restaurant in Astoria on December 21, 2023. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York held their general meeting on January 4 to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14.

As reported earlier in The National Herald, the chairman of the Parade Committee, Philip Christopher, who remains in his position for the second year in a row, hosted a working dinner for the Federation’s executives and former members of the Committee, before Christmas, in order to communicate the main aims and guidelines for the parade preparation, but also to invite wider participation in the sub-committees.

The consular authorities have also been invited to the general meeting where the cutting of the New Year’s vasilopita also took place, while the current compositions of the committees are expected to be announced, with the gatherings taking place as usual on Thursdays from next Thursday, January 11 until the last, which will will take place on Thursday, April 11.

At every opportunity, Christopher has declared that the two-month time frame does not allow for obstacles that may arise, with raising the required amount being the big gamble, given that there is only the available balance of $100,000 from last year’s funds in the parade coffers

However, Christopher, who a week earlier will be the Grand Marshal in the Philadelphia parade, has announced that this year the matter of the Presidential Guard, the Evzones, has been resolved early, with the Archdiocese of America once again taking over the costs for their attendance at the event and their accommodation. In fact, given that the Philadelphia and New York parades are a week apart, there will be no need for them to make a second trip at a later time, as was the case last year.

Preparations for the parade are again taking place in the shadow of the Federation’s administrative problem, with Christopher telling members that they should leave their differences out of the preparation process, as in previous years.

RELATED

General News
NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

United States
Audacious Fur Store Robbery in Broad Daylight in Stamford, CT
United States
Angelos Family at Center of Baltimore Orioles’ Drama amid Baseball Revival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution.

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein might disappoint online sleuths who anticipated explosive new information.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former police officer who defended the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.