January 27, 2022

February in Vamvakou

January 27, 2022
By The National Herald

ATHENS – Village life is proverbially slow. But this doesn’t hold true for the Greek village of Vamvakou, where there’s something new on offer every day—even for visitors who have been before.

If visited the village in the fall, there are a number of reasons to go again in the winter or summer, including different nature activities, new concerts and exhibitions, and even new robotics lessons at the V.Lab (Vamvakou Technology Lab fully powered by SNF) –all organized by the team of Vamvakou Revival.

Learn more at VamvakouRevival.org

 Located in the Peloponnese a few hours’ drive from Athens, Vamvakou went from having hundreds of residents a few decades ago to just few permanent residents recently, before an effort began to revive it. Nestled in an idyllic mountain setting and surrounded by opportunities for outdoor recreation, it’s an ideal weekend destination.
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supports the venture to bring new life to the village of Vamvakou.

 

