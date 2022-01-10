x

Feast of the Epiphany Celebrated in West Palm Beach, FL

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Epiphany West Palm Beach FL IMG_2294
The Feast of the Epiphany was celebrated in West Palm Beach, FL, left to right: Deacon John Christakis, Fr. Maximus Urbanowicz, Fr. Joseph Abouid, Fr. Silvius Sfera, Antoni Touris- diver who retrieved the cross and GOYA president of Ft. Lauderdale, Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon, Fr. Andrew Maginas, Fr. John Mamangakis, Fr. Peter Zougras, and Fr. Ioannis Veikos, along with the other divers and youngsters. Photo: Erin Ryan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Several South Florida Greek Orthodox communities came together for the Epiphany celebration at Saint Catherines Greek Orthodox Church in West Palm Beach, FL alongside Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon on January 8.

Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon bestowing a cross upon Antonis Touris, the lucky diver at the West Palm Beach Epiphany celebration. Photo: Erin Ryan

Ten young men and women dove for the cross and Antoni Touris from Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale was fortunate to retrieve it from the intracoastal waterway. Their community was doubly blessed the same day, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Fr. Peter Zougrasordination as a priest. AXIOS!

The Feast of the Epiphany was celebrated in West Palm Beach, FL, left to right: Arlene Touris, Antoni Touris who retrieved the cross, Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon, Niko Touris, and Rev. Fr. Panagiotis (Peter) Zougras. Photo: Erin Ryan

