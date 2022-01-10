Feast of the Epiphany Celebrated in West Palm Beach, FL

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Several South Florida Greek Orthodox communities came together for the Epiphany celebration at Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in West Palm Beach, FL alongside Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon on January 8.

Ten young men and women dove for the cross and Antoni Touris from Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale was fortunate to retrieve it from the intracoastal waterway. Their community was doubly blessed the same day, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Fr. Peter Zougras’ ordination as a priest. AXIOS!