April 24, 2023

Feast of St. George Celebrated at Phanar; ‘Artoklasia’ Held for Grk.-American Community

April 24, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΓΙΟΣ-ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ-ΦΑΝΑΡΙ-3
An AHEPA delegation led by Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas is present at the crowded Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar. (PHOTO ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE/NIKOS PAPACHRISTOU)

CONSTANTINOPLE – In the spirit of the celebration of the Resurrection and great reverence, the Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the Patriarchal Church of St. George on the Sunday of St. Thomas, April 23, 2023, which was also the feast day of St. George the Great Martyr.

The Divine Liturgy was presided over by Metropolitan Theoliptos of Iconium, assisted by  the Metropolitans of Saranda Ekklisies Churches and Joachim of Proussa (Bursa).

Apropos of the visit by a delegation of the leadership of the Order of AHEPA, the customary ‘artoklasia’ service was performed for the benefit of the Greek Orthodox of America and all the spiritual children of Holy Great Church of Christ throughout the world.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was present and prayed at the Holy Bema, before the altar, and after the services he distributed red Easter eggs to the large congregation.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the Patriarchal Church of St. George on the Sunday of St. Thomas, April 23, 2023, presided over by Metropolitan Theoliptos of Iconium. (PHOTO ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE/NIKOS PAPACHRISTOU)

Also present were Metropolitans Apostolos of Miletus, Ireneos of Myriophytos and Peristasis, and Chrysostomos of Myron, Bishops Adrianos of Halicarnassus and Paisios of Xanthopolis. In attendance as well were Eugenia Sultanopoulou, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, the Consul General of Ukraine Roman Nedilskyi, Consul General of Moldova Sergiu Gurduza, Consul General of Montenegro Branislav Karadzic and Aktan Ago of North Macedonia, the officials of the Consulates General of Romania Lucian Cringasu and Georgia Zaza Nadiradze, and the Consul General of Bulgaria Krasimir Tsenovski, and Archons and believers from the Constantinople and abroad.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the Patriarchal Church of St. George on the Sunday of St. Thomas, April 23, 2023, presided over by Metropolitan Theoliptos of Iconium. (PHOTO ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE/NIKOS PAPACHRISTOU)

It should be noted that the AHEPA delegation visited the Phanar under the leadership of Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas.

Afterwards, in the Throne Hall, His All- Holiness, in his speech, welcomed the diplomats and other guests and, among other things, wished that the diabolical war in Ukraine would soon end and peace prevail, while once again expressing his support for the earthquake victims in southeastern Turkey and Syria.

At noon, His Holiness invited the attending Consuls General and other consular officials to attend the Easter banquet provided in the Patriarchate’s courtyard.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

