July 28, 2023

Fearing for Greece, Menendez Still Opposes US F-16’s Going to Turkey

July 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Congress Saudi Arabia
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – US Senator Bob Menendez, who heads the Foreign Relations Committee, said he will try to bar US-made F-16 fighter jets from going to Turkey, which could violate Greek airspace or be used against Greece in a conflict.

There is “nothing new,” Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who sides with Greece, told Reuters at the Capitol. “We continue to raise our concerns.”

During the informal review process for major weapons sales, the leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees can put holds on deals to stop them over human rights issues among others.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-senator-menendez-says-he-has-not-changed-opposition-turkey-f-16-sale-2023-07-26/

He has long opposed US President Joe Biden’s plan to supply Turkey with the fighter jets in return for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removing his veto over Sweden getting into NATO.

Turkey in October 2021 requested purchase of $20 billion of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, gaining the support of Biden, who previously backed Greece.

Menendez spoke more about Turkey during a confirmation hearing for Biden’s nominee to be Assistant Secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, which includes Turkey.

“Sweden still hasn’t received a vote from Turkey even though Erdogan said, ‘Yes, OK, Sweden should be in.’ He could have called the parliament. He could have had the vote. He hasn’t had it,” Menendez said.

He also cited concern about Turkey’s relations with Greece – which had warmed – asking, “How does it work for us to have one NATO ally be belligerent to another and someone sell them F-16s?”

A State Department spokesperson said the department would continue consultation, declining to answer the question directly as the US tries to support both Turkey and Greece at the same time.

The spokesperson said Biden has long been clear that he supports the sale. “This is about facilitating NATO interoperability and is in the US national interest,” the spokesperson said.

While Menendez has been speaking out, the New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has largely steered clear of the question of Turkey getting even more of the F-16s.

Greece wants US-made F-35s that were denied Turkey after Erdogan authorized buying Russian-made S-400 missile systems that undermine the security of NATO and could also be used against Greece.

 

