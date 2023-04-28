Fearful Britons Evacuated from War-Torn Sudan Taken to Cyprus

Society

In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Maheen S via AP)

NICOSIA – Some 900 British citizens evacuated from Sudan where war is raging between the army and a paramilitary force landed at Cyprus’ airport in Larnaca and told stories of the horror going on there.

That came as the United Kingdom, which has military bases on Cyprus, urged any of its citizens remaining in the African country to get out during a cease-fire brought to allow foreigners to leave.

The numbers were reported by Reuters, citing sources not named, in a report that detailed the chaos left behind by those fleeing, fearing for their lives during the battles that had been going on.

Razan Wahbi, 44, travelled out with her twin daughters, aged 7. She said she had to leave her husband Ghassan, who doesn’t have a British passport holder, and other members of her family behind.

“I left them there, only I have a British passport. They don’t have (one), so there was no way to get out,” she told Reuters as she waited to board a flight chartered by the British government to a London airport.

Another said he too left family behind. “It’s very hard to get water, electric, you can’t move anywhere,” said Hamid. “It’s very bad, very dangerous. I’ve never seen a problem like that. Sudan has been at war a long time, but this is different.”

Another evacuee identified only as Tarek 52, said he got out as fast as he could, stuffing what he could carry into a small in bag, which had started to tear, eager to get back to Oxford.

He said he went to Khartoum to visit his father who had a heart attack and who later died. “What is happening there is terrible. People there are just like ghosts, a shell of their former selves. I never thought I would get out,” he said.