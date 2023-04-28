x

April 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Fearful Britons Evacuated from War-Torn Sudan Taken to Cyprus

April 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Sudan
In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Maheen S via AP)

NICOSIA – Some 900 British citizens evacuated from Sudan where war is raging between the army and a paramilitary force landed at Cyprus’ airport in Larnaca and told stories of the horror going on there.

That came as the United Kingdom, which has military bases on Cyprus, urged any of its citizens remaining in the African country to get out during a cease-fire brought to allow foreigners to leave.

The numbers were reported by Reuters, citing sources not named, in a report that detailed the chaos left behind by those fleeing, fearing for their lives during the battles that had been going on.

Razan Wahbi, 44, travelled out with her twin daughters, aged 7. She said she had to leave her husband Ghassan, who doesn’t have a British passport holder, and other members of her family behind.

“I left them there, only I have a British passport. They don’t have (one), so there was no way to get out,” she told Reuters as she waited to board a flight chartered by the British government to a London airport.

Another said he too left family behind. “It’s very hard to get water, electric, you can’t move anywhere,” said Hamid. “It’s very bad, very dangerous. I’ve never seen a problem like that. Sudan has been at war a long time, but this is different.”

Another evacuee identified only as Tarek 52, said he got out as fast as he could, stuffing what he could carry into a small in bag, which had started to tear, eager to get back to Oxford.

He said he went to Khartoum to visit his father who had a heart attack and who later died. “What is happening there is terrible. People there are just like ghosts, a shell of their former selves. I never thought I would get out,” he said.

RELATED

Politics
President Christodoulides Awarded Hon. Doctorate by U. Piraeus

PIRAEUS – Warmly received by the diplomats, Greek officials – including Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias – and friends at the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus on April 27, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of the Department of International and European Studies of the University of Piraeus.

Society
Fire Ravages Russian Cultural Center in Cyprus, Called Terrorist Attack
Politics
Ukraine Wants Cyprus on Tribunal Condemning Russian Invasion

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.