May 19, 2022

FCAO National Convention and Elections on June 4 at Terrace on the Park

May 19, 2022
By The National Herald
The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations hosts its annual National Convention and elections for the 2022-2024 term on Saturday, June 4, at Terrace on the Park. Photo: Courtesy of FCAO

NEW YORK – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) will host its annual National Convention and elections for the 2022-2024 term on Saturday, June 4, at Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street in Flushing Meadows Park, New York.

The FCAO National Convention forum brings together delegates from all over the United States and government representatives from Cyprus and Greece to address mutual challenges and share information. The National Convention will focus on the issues affecting the Greek-Cypriot community of the USA. The chapter members will have the opportunity to express and exchange views and ideas on topics such as the promotion of cultural, educational, and social activities of the Cypriot-American community.

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s convention is Photis Photiou, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots.

The Conference deliberations will take place 8:30 AM-4 PM.

ABOUT FCAO

The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) is a non-profit entity representing 28 Greek Cypriot-American associations located throughout the United States. Its mission is to develop good relations and solidarity amongst its chapters, promote their goals, represent their interests and coordination of their social, educational, philanthropic, and cultural activities. The FCAO undertakes and promotes charitable activities primarily within the Cypriot and Greek-American communities; preserves and promotes the Greek language and Greek and Cypriot history and cultural heritage in the United States. It also supports the leadership of the Greek Orthodox Church in the establishment and preservation of Greek-American identity and the Greek Orthodox faith in the United States. FCAO networks closely with other organizations, including the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA), the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), and the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York.

More information is available by phone: 516-399-2295 and via e-mail: info@fcaousa.org.

