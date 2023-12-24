x

December 24, 2023



FBI-Led Team on Cyprus Helping Probe Russian Sanctions Evasions

December 24, 2023
By The National Herald
Former Ambassador Arrested
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NICOSIA – A report by international investigative journalists revealing allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin used Cyprus to hide assets and evade sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has led the FBI to send financial investigators to the island.

The American squad includes specialists from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network FinCEN. “U.S. authorities are pouring a lot into this,” a sanctions expert familiar with the moves told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ.)

https://www.icij.org/investigations/cyprus-confidential/fbi-called-in-to-help-cyprus-investigate-russian-sanctions-dodging/

The journalists, including 68 media partners, said they reviewed 3.6 million leaked documents to produce a report called Cyprus Confidential, alleging how Putin’s allies were getting around sanctions.

Cyprus has long been fighting a reputation as being a cash hideaway haven, especially for rich Russians and has a large expatriate and business community on the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union.

ICIJ’s reporting focused on the island’s financial services professionals who specialize in creating secretive trusts and shell companies that allow the wealthy to move and hide money, documents said to show how Cyprus firms helped the Russian oligarchs hide their wealth from sanctions.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides swiftly pledged his government would investigate “(everything) that has come to light,” and later confirmed he had sought assistance from overseas sanctions experts.

 

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.



