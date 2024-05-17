x

May 17, 2024

SPORTS

Fatih Terim Leaves Greek Club Panathinaikos after Three-Game Losing Streak

May 17, 2024
By Associated Press
Greece Soccer Panathinaikos Terim
FILE - Panathinaikos' head coach Fatih Terim instructs his players during a Greek super League soccer match against AEK Athens, at OPAP Arena stadium, in Athens, Greece, Jan. 14, 2024. Turkish coach Fatih Terim on Friday, May 17, 2024, has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)

ATHENS — Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season.

The 70-year-old Terim said in an online post Friday that he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners.

“Our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned,” said Terim, who won eight championship titles in his homeland as manager of Galatasaray.

He thanked Panathinaikos fans and club staff, adding: “I sincerely wish Panathinaikos a successful future.”

Panathinaikos also confirmed Terim’s departure.

Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats, losing 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday.

League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday’s final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.



