Father’s Diner Inspired The Pagonis Brothers Paros Restaurant in Tribeca 

NEW YORK – George Pagonis made a name for himself in the restaurant world by appearing on the TV show Top Chef where he showed off his skills and he applied that with brother Nicholas in opening the Paros eatery in Manhattan.

“Our parents are both Greek immigrants,” George told The Daily Dish, explaining that the brothers were inspired to pursue a culinary career after growing up in the restaurant industry with their father’s diner. “After working for so many people for so many years, we took a leap of faith and decided to go out on our own.”

He said, “I like to take Greek classics and just really refine them, clean them up. I worked at a lot of French and Michelin-rated restaurants in the past, so I try to apply some of those levels of techniques into the Greek cuisine that I do.”

Many celebrities have come, including pop singer Taylor Swift and George says it’s the food. “I like to bring in my seafood fresh from Greece.”