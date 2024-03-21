x

March 21, 2024

Father’s Diner Inspired The Pagonis Brothers Paros Restaurant in Tribeca 

March 21, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo: https://www.parosnyc.com/)

NEW YORK – George Pagonis made a name for himself in the restaurant world by appearing on the TV show Top Chef where he showed off his skills and he applied that with brother Nicholas in opening the Paros eatery in Manhattan.

“Our parents are both Greek immigrants,” George told The Daily Dish, explaining that the brothers were inspired to pursue a culinary career after growing up in the restaurant industry with their father’s diner. “After working for so many people for so many years, we took a leap of faith and decided to go out on our own.”

He said, “I like to take Greek classics and just really refine them, clean them up. I worked at a lot of French and Michelin-rated restaurants in the past, so I try to apply some of those levels of techniques into the Greek cuisine that I do.”

Many celebrities have come, including pop singer Taylor Swift and George says it’s the food.  “I like to bring in my seafood fresh from Greece.”

Piraeus Bank Sees Dividend Payment for First Times Since 2008, Christos Megalou Says to Bloomberg (Vid)

ATHENS - Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou shares his views on growth outlook, dividend payments and Greece's economic recovery.

ATHENS — Greek authorities presented new plans Thursday for tackling wildfires which often ravage the country during its hot, dry summers, including changes in the deployment of firefighting aircraft and increased staffing in specialized forest firefighting units.

NOICOSIA - Hoping to accelerate food deliveries and humanitarian aid to Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists, officials from 36 countries and UN agencies met on Cyprus, which has become a conduit for getting supplies there.

In Ikaria, the island of longevity, the restaurant bar Platanos with a history of 30 years is for sale.

