March 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Society

Father Says US Seamen Scared Daughter, 14, in Crete Hotel Room

March 22, 2022
By The National Herald
Police car GREECE
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

CHANIA – A group of US Navy Sailors reportedly broke into a hotel room on Crete where a 14-year-old girl was waiting for her father – appeared to be drunk – and wouldn’t leave, he said.

No names were given but the news outlet Neakriti.gr said that the incident happened Chania and that the seamen were reportedly part of the crew of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier that was docked on the island where the US Navy has a base on Souda Bay.

The report said the sailors were also in the company of an unidentified woman and that the group refused the pleas of the girl to leave but no indication how they got in or why her room was picked.

The girl’s father said that he received a call from his daughter saying that she had locked herself in the bathroom in fright after the group wouldn’t leave and that she felt threatened.

“She was sobbing. She said: ‘Dad come, there’s some foreigners in the room. I’m speaking to them in English, but they won’t go away; they’re lying down on the bed’,” the father was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

The man, who had traveled to Crete from Athens to take custody of his children, said that the girl had chosen to stay in the room alone while he went out on a walk with his son there.

The woman and one of the three sailors ran off when the girl’s father appeared with the hotel manager and the police, while the other two sailors were taken to the local precinct for questioning, the report said.

