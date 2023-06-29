x

Fate of Briton Who Killed Terminally Ill Wife Before Cypriot Court

June 29, 2023
By Associated Press
Cyprus Britain Murder Trail
FILE - Police officers escort Briton David Hunter, right, as he leaves the grounds of the courthouse complex after a trial on a premeditated murder charge in the death of his ill wife a year ago, in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A retired British miner who said he killed his terminally ill wife out of mercy will learn in July whether a Cypriot court decides if he’s guilty of premeditated murder or accepts his argument.

Final submissions were given in the case of David Hunter, 75, and whether he plotted to kill his wife Janice, who was suffering from terminal blood cancer. He said she begged him to end his torment, reported Reuters.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2023-06-29/cyprus-court-to-rule-in-july-on-britons-killing-of-terminally-ill-wife

The couple had been married more than 50 years and the case is the first time a court on Cyprus, that’s popular with British tourists and expatriates as a former British colony has had to deal with euthanasia vs. murder arguments.

She was suffocated after Hunter placed his hands over her nose and mouth at their Paphos home in December 2021. He then attempted to take his own life with pills and alcohol.

The court in the western Cypriot city, where the couple retired two decades ago, heard that her illness caused a marked deterioration in her quality of life and she was in constant pain, said he report.

Hunter refused her requests numerous times, said Michael Polak, a lawyer heading the advocacy group Justice Abroad which is assisting a team of Cypriot lawyers in Hunter’s defence.

“On the last occasion, he acted because of the pain she was under,” he said, adding there was no premeditation but prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou said she suffered a horrible death and struggled for minutes before perishing.

“How did Janice even consent, without telling anyone… how could she have agreed to such a terrible death?” he said. Cyprus does not have laws permitting assisted dying. The Parliament will discuss euthanasia under medical supervision after its summer recess.

