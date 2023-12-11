Fatal Stabbing of Catholic Priest in Church Rectory Shocks Small Nebraska Community He Served

Society

The Washington County Sheriff's office investigates the scene of a fatal stabbing on a Catholic priest in the rectory of St. John the Baptist Church, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Fort Calhoun, Neb. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell died at an Nebraska hospital, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha. Police say a person is in custody. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a Catholic priest inside the church rectory where he lived has shocked members of the small eastern Nebraska parish he led for the past 11 years.

The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell was attacked during a break-in early Sunday morning, and the 65-year-old died despite being rushed to a nearby hospital. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected burglar in the rectory of St. John the Baptist church when they arrived six minutes after the priest called 911.

“A lot of people learned about death of Father Gutsgell when they showed up for Mass and found the church circled with police crime tape,” church deacon Jerry Mapes told the Omaha World-Herald on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the congregation held a vigil at the church in Fort Calhoun, a city of about 1,000 residents that’s 20 minutes north of Omaha.

Kelly Tegels said she had just seen Gutgsell at Mass on Saturday night, so his death didn’t feel real yet. Services were cancelled in Fort Calhoun Sunday morning, but Archbishop George Lucas met with parishioners to console them after leading a special Mass at a nearby church in Blair with a message of hope and love.

“It’s going to be hard. I’m bringing flowers tonight because he always had this altar decorated with flowers, and I know he would appreciate it,” Tegels said at the vigil. She has been attending the church of about 250 families for three decades.

Everett Kingrey told KETV that the priest’s death was “a real gut punch.”

“Something you don’t expect. Especially here in a small town, but you know, terrible,” Kingrey said.

Deputies arrested Kierre L. Williams, 43, of Sioux City, Iowa. He may not make his initial court appearance until Tuesday to face homicide and weapons charges, so he doesn’t yet have a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday about when formal charges will be filed.

The Archdiocese of Omaha asked for prayers in a statement Sunday about the “invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun.”

Officials at the Archdiocese didn’t immediately respond to messages Monday morning, and calls to the church went unanswered.