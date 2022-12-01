x

‘Fast-Track’ Issue of Pensions Gets Thumbs up from 69% of Citizens, Gaitanis Notes

December 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - An elderly man is photographed through a hole in a banner during a rally in Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – The results of a survey, according to which 69% of citizens consider that a “fast-track” issue of pensions by the government is a move in the right direction, was noted by ruling New Democracy (ND) press spokesperson Tasos Gaitanis’ in social media posts on Thursday.

“The acceptance of fast-track pensions by 69% of citizens shows that an ideological change is taking place in the country,” he noted, adding that “the quality of the service provided is now assessed as more important by the citizens and this is also accepted by a portion of the SYRIZA voters.”

Gaitanis concluded in his post: “Despite this fact, (SYRIZA leader Alexis) Tsipras still believes the opposite and this demonstrates that he is at a distance from society and its needs. This is the truth.”

ATHENS - The results of a survey, according to which 69% of citizens consider that a "fast-track" issue of pensions by the government is a move in the right direction, was noted by ruling New Democracy (ND) press spokesperson Tasos Gaitanis' in social media posts on Thursday.

