x

November 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Science

Farmers in Kashmir Try Growing Saffron Indoors (Photos)

November 3, 2022
By Associated Press
India Kashmir Saffron Photo Gallery
Shakir Ahmad Bhat, an employee of Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices, plucks crocus flowers, the stigma of which produces saffron, in Dussu, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, on Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India — As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation.

Results in laboratory settings have been promising, experts say, and the method has been shared with over a dozen traditional growers.

Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years.

A Kashmiri farmer weighs the saffron before packing inside plastic boxes for sale inside his home in Shaar-i-Shalli village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Dried Stigmas of the crocus flowers are grouped together after being separated from the petals in Shaar-i-Shalli village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

“If climate is challenging us, we are trying to see how we can adapt ourselves. Going indoors means that we are doing vertical farming,” said Ganai, who is also the vice chancellor of the region’s main agriculture university.

Kashmiri saffron farmer Abdul Majeed Wani, flanked by his grandsons, sits amidst fully blossomed saffron crocus plants cultivated inside their home Shaar-i-Shalli village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce. The changes have also impacted the region’s thousands of glaciers, rapidly shrinking them and in turn hampering traditional farming patterns in the ecologically fragile region.

Fully blossomed saffron crocus plants are placed on shelves inside the house of Kashmiri saffron farmer Abdul Majeed Wani, in Shaar-i-Shalli village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Kashmiri men remove the stigma of crocus flowers cultivated inside their house, in Shaar-i-Shalli village, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Kashmiri saffron farmers sit and relax after a meeting with officials inside the compound of Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices in Dussu south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Strife in the region has also impacted production and export. For decades, a separatist movement has fought Indian rule in Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have died in the conflict.

For the last three years, saffron farmer Abdul Majeed Wani has opted for indoor cultivation. He said his experience has been satisfying and the technique “has benefited us in a good way.”

Dr Bashir Ahmad Elahi, left, head of Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices (ARSSSS) along with Dr Mudasir Hafiz Khan, center, check the quality of saffron inside the ARSSSS in Dussu, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Shakir Ahmad Bhat, an employee of Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices, plucks crocus flowers, the stigma of which produces saffron, in Dussu, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Mohammad Shafi, a Kashmiri saffron farmer along with his wife plucks crocus flowers, the stigma of which produces saffron, from a traditional outdoor farm in Pampore, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

“We faced some difficulties initially because of lack of experience, but with time we learned,” Wani said.

A kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the spice can cost up to $4,000 — partly because it takes as many as 150,000 flowers to produce that amount.

Across the world, saffron is used in products ranging from food to medicine and cosmetics. Nearly 90% of the world’s saffron is grown in Iran, but experts consider Kashmir’s crop to be superior for its deep intensity of color and flavor.

 

RELATED

Health
Report: Over 100,000 Fishing-Related Deaths Occur Annually

BANGKOK — More than 100,000 people die in fishing-related accidents each year, more than triple earlier estimates, and many of those fatalities were preventable, according to a report released Thursday.

Science
Ukraine War: Boost or Setback for Climate Efforts?
Science
China Panda Experts Visit Taiwan in Rare Point of Contact

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

ATHENS - A remarkable exhibition titled ‘Return: Cycladic treasures on a return voyage” opens at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens on November 3, 2022 and will run through October 31, 2023.

BANGKOK — More than 100,000 people die in fishing-related accidents each year, more than triple earlier estimates, and many of those fatalities were preventable, according to a report released Thursday.

It is 1862 in a remote Irish village when an English nurse is called in by a local council to observe and investigate a phenomenon in the haunting new film " The Wonder.

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris is once again hosting his annual Thanksgiving-themed creative program, inviting young people from across western Queens to submit their creative stories, poems, and artworks.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings