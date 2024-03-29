Farewell to an Outstanding Colleague – March 29, 2024

Columnists

From the farewell party for The National Herald’s veteran journalist and dear colleague Aris Papadopoulos. Seen at right is Advisor to the Publishers Antonis H. Diamataris.

ATHENS – Farewells are never easy. No way. Even more so when you have to say good bye to both an exceptional colleague and a good friend – like Aris Papadopoulos – whom you spent so many years with, but who has finally reached the retirement age.

Aris’ 34 years at the newspaper constitute not just a lot of time, they are a whole lifetime. That’s why at the small farewell party held at the offices of Ethnikos Kirikas – The National Herald in Athens, on Thursday afternoon, in the presence of all his colleagues but also attended by the Advisor to the Publishers and longtime Publisher of TNH, Antonis H. Diamataris, was deeply moving.

Aris started his journalistic career at TNH at the newspaper’s headquarters in New York in 1990, serving conscientiously and with dedication both the truth and the Omogenia – Hellenism abroad. He continued with the same zeal when he moved to Athens a few years later, when Mr. Diamataris – appreciating his contributions to the newspaper up to that point – hired him at the newspaper’s office there.

The whole bundle of memories from three decades and more unfolded in Mr. Diamataris’ farewell speech to Aris: “I remember as if it were today when I hired him. He impressed me, and I wasn’t wrong. His contribution to the newspaper and, by extension, to the Omogenia is very significant. One of the greatest in my career.”

There was a turn from the professional to the personal when Mr. Diamataris said: “We had different opinions, especially in the early years of our collaboration. Often diametrically opposed. I didn’t hinder him, despite the reactions I received, because I knew that Aris is an honest, upright journalist, dedicated to the newspaper and with love for the Omogenia.”

Aris himself was moved (how could he not be?) and thanked both Mr. Diamataris and his colleagues for the flawless collaboration of all these years. The atmosphere was very touching and Aris Papadopoulos, among other things, said, “I don’t feel like I’m leaving. Nor am I retiring. But 34 years is a lifetime. I will continue to visit you, as I am close, to learn your news and that of the Omogenia. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and wish us to see each other often…”

All of us, the whole TNH family, want to thank Aris wholeheartedly for his ethos and the fine collaboration we had all these years. We express our love to him and sincerely wish him never to lose his enthusiasm, his soul, his sense of humor, as well as the fighting spirit that distinguished him. We hope he will do all those things he previously couldn’t due to lack of time. We will stop being colleagues, but we will be friends forever. Congratulations! Happy retirement!