September 21, 2023

Fancy Women Bike Ride in Athens, 200 Cities, 25 Countries around the World, Sept. 17

September 21, 2023
By The National Herald
SpyrosBakalis_athensfwbr_2023 (25)
The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17. (Photo: Spyros Bakalis)

ATHENS – The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17, celebrating the joy of cycling. It was the 4th Athens Fancy Women Bike Ride and was held on car free day. The bicycle ride started in Plateia Jacqueline de Romilly, Thissio, and followed the route through Monastraki, Omonia, Syntagma, Karagiorgi Servias to end at The Handlebar, a café in Psyrri. All the women enjoyed the freedom of cycling in Athens.

The organizers shared the following message of appreciation via email: “Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to ALL PARTICIPANTS for being there, cycling with us and claiming safer streets for all of us. Special thanks to Spyros Bakalis for his wonderful photos; This is Athens, Neos Kosmos and Greek Diplomatic Life websites for promoting our event; The Handlebar Athens for their warm hospitality; and Vicious Cycles Athens for their support.”

The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17. (Photo: Spyros Bakalis)

What started with a small bike ride among friends, evolved into a big movement. The Fancy Women Bike Ride provides the occasion to give more visibility to women in society and to ask for cycle safe cities.

The event is organized by women who are eager to promote cycling to their peers. Hand-in-hand with the organization of the ride they also ask local authorities to increase safety on roads, create urban cycling infrastructure, and plan bike-friendly services.

The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17. Photo: Spyros Bakalis)
The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17. (Photo: Spyros Bakalis)

The Fancy Women Bike Ride is the opportunity to experience the streets where colorful women on bikes replace stinky and cold cars. And if we can do it once a year, why can’t we do it every day?

More information is available on the Athens Fancy Women Bike Ride Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AthensFancyWomenBikeRide.

The Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023 took place in Athens, Greece, and in 200 cities in 25 countries around the world on September 17. (Photo: Courtesy of Athens Fancy Women Bike Ride)

