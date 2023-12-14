x

December 14, 2023

Family Tragedy in Toronto: Young Greek-Canadian Brothers Dead, Mother Fell from Balcony

December 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Screenshot-2023-12-13-163008
Konstantinos Kollias with his 2 sons in happy moments. (Photo: gofundme)

TORONTO, Canada – Two young Greek-Canadian brothers were found dead in their family’s apartment near Toronto and their mother in critical condition after falling from a balcony, the tragedy two weeks after the death of their father and husband.

Police said Vanessa Kollia was in critical condition after the fall and said the cause of death for the brothers, Giannis, 5, and Mimis, 4, wasn’t determined yet but that the case didn’t seem accidental.

On Dec. 4, she had set up a GoFundMe fundraising platform post three days after her husband, Constantine “Costa” Kollias, 72, died from an aggressive form of cancer but wasn’t said what the money would be needed for.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a 25-year-old woman who had apparently fallen from a balcony, Inspector Terry Browne telling Global News that officers broke down the apartment door and found the boys inside.

They had no obvious signs of trauma to their bodies but were unconscious and were taken to a hospital in critical condition where they died.

GoFundMe wrote that Kostas’ death came “after a short hospital stay, where he was battling an extremely aggressive form of leukemia and sepsis” the deaths of the boys and what happened to their mother being investigated.

“In the face of this unimaginable loss, we are uniting to ensure that the boys’ future is filled with love, support and opportunity,” the site said as there were no further details being given about the tragedy as of yet.

An autopsy will be carried out in the coming days to determine how the boys died and Browne said they are considered “two suspicious deaths” until an autopsy is conducted to find the cause.

Regarding the reason for the mother’s fall, he said that, “This needs to be determined. My belief, right now, is that it probably wasn’t an accident,” and some neighbors said the boys and their parents were a “happy family.”

Browne said the woman’s injuries are severe, but her condition has been stable and she will need surgery but is expected to “probably survive.” Konstantinos Kollias was born in Greece on October 31, 1951, the GoFundMe post said.

