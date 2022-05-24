Family Marks Three Years since Jennifer Dulos Disappeared, Investigation Continues

General News

FILE - This undated file photo from a missing persons flier provided by the New Canaan Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos, mother of five who went missing in May 2019. (New Canaan Police Department via AP, File)

NEW YORK – The investigation continues as the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos released a statement marking three years since the mother of five disappeared after dropping the kids off at school in New Canaan, CT, on May 24, 2019, NBC4 New York reported.

“May 24, 2022 marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well,” a statement from Carrie Luft, issued on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos, said, NBC4 reported.

“There has been no sign of Jennifer in the three years since she was reported missing,” NBC4 reported, adding that she is “presumed dead.”

“There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial,” the statement continued, NBC4 reported.

“Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with the murder of Jennifer before taking his own life two years ago,” NBC4 reported, noting that “he had maintained his innocence.”

“Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Troconis and Fotis Dulos’ friend Kent Mawhinney were later charged with conspiracy to commit murder,” NBC4 reported, adding that “Troconis and Mawhinney have also denied having anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.”

“The family said to remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are not well-known, and whose families and loved ones continue to grieve,” NBC4 reported, noting that they are “encouraging people to support local organizations that help survivors of intimate partner violence.”

“Last year, a domestic violence bill coined ‘Jennifer’s Law’ was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont,” NBC4 reported, adding that “the law, which was passed by the House of Representatives with a 134-8 vote, expands the definition of domestic violence in state law to include ‘coercive control’” i.e. “threatening, humiliating or intimidating acts that harm a person and deprive them of their freedom will now be considered domestic violence, according to officials.”

“The bill, SB 1091, establishes a new program to provide legal representation for domestic violence victims who file restraining orders,” NBC4 reported, noting that “victims of domestic violence can now testify remotely in court proceedings for matters such as restraining orders, protective orders or standard criminal protective orders.”