Families of Refugees Who Sank With Ship Off Greece Want Bodies Found

Society

This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

ATHENS – With no accounting of how many people were on board a fishing vessel crammed with refugees that sank off Greece their families have asked for their bodies to be recovered from the sea.

They include those of Matloob Hussain from Pakistan who is among the missing, perhaps 500 or more, when the ship capsized and sank June 14, with survivors claiming when a Greek Coast Guard vessel attached a rope.

The Coast Guard denied that report but said there’s no video and Greece is keeping an alleged investigation secret from the public and the European Union, which said there should be answers and accountability.

In a report, the Reuters news agency said Hussain’s brother Adili has left open the door of his Athens home in the hope he somehow didn’t go down with the boat and will show up, although only 104 were said to have been rescued.

https://www.reuters.com/world/families-missing-greece-migrant-boat-disaster-plead-recovery-bodies-2023-07-06/

So far, 82 bodies have been found but survivors said the hold was full of women and children and perished when it went under rapidly after filling with water in the dead of night in the dark sea and that as many as 750 were aboard.

Some families are calling on authorities to raise the wreck from the seabed and recover the bodies of scores believed to have been trapped in the hold. “They must take out the people who are inside. If they are dead, take them out,” Adil Hussain said, urging Greece to hire a vessel to recover them.

“We will sell our houses, we will borrow money, if the state can’t. Just give me the body,” he said, although Greek officials said earlier that it’s likely an impossible task given that it sank some 5,000 meters (16,404) feet.

Hussain said his brother was crammed with others below deck in the boat’s refrigerator, according to a survivor who recognized him.

“All of us – my mother, my father, my brother’s wife – we want to know, is he dead or alive? If we don’t find his body, we’ll leave the door open for the rest of our lives,” he said while crying, the report said. “I will wait for my brother,” he added.

Hussain has worked as a gardener in Greece since 2007 after a risky journey of his own through Turkey, to where refugees and migrants go as a hopping off point trying to reach Greece after the European Union closed its borders to them.

Lawyers representing families of the missing said thy would also ask judicial authorities investigating the case for the boat to be retrieved despite the obstacles at that depth that could be prohibitive.

“It is a fundamental obligation towards the victims who are at the bottom of the sea, an obligation towards their families, and of the families towards their loved ones,” Takis Zotos, a lawyer representing four Pakistani families, told Reuters.

He compared the indifference to the fate of the refugees on board to the attention and expense put into tracking the Ocean Gate submersible with five rich people aboard that imploded while going down to view the Titanic.

Zotos said the contrast was “grotesque,” and added that, “If we compare people as units, we are talking about five compared to 600,” he said of the estimated number of those who sank with the ship.

“But they are the wretched of the earth down there. They also had the misfortune of being shipwrecked in the deepest part of the Mediterranean,” he said, some 2000 meters (6,562) feet deeper than where the Ocean Gate debris was found.

So far, around 350 DNA samples have been collected from relatives in Greece or sent from abroad, most from Pakistan, a senior official involved in the process told Reuters without identifying the source.

The newly-elected New Democracy government was not immediately available for comment on the progress of the identification process. The vessel sank while Greece had an interim administration between elections.

Three weeks since the boat sank, the search operation is now being conducted mainly by commercial vessels asked by Greek authorities to monitor the area, a Coast Guard official said.

The bodies of the victims remain in refrigerators, the chief coroner told Reuters. Hussain is still waiting to hear if his DNA is a match.

Alam Shinwari, an official at Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Pakistan last week sent to Greece over 200 DNA samples from family members and more would be collected. Pakistan has also sent fingerprints.

Muhammad Ayub, 55, whose brother Muhammad Yasin, 28, was on the vessel, said he was hoping his brother’s body would be identified after his two young children gave DNA.

“At least we may know his fate or get his body back, so we can tell these kids that your father was in an accident, this is his grave,” he said.