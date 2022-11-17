x

November 17, 2022

Fake Doctor Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for the Death of 7 Adults and 2 Children

November 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΙΚΗ ΤΟΥ TOY 49ΧΡΟΝΟY
Ο 49χρονος "ψευτογιατρός" προσέρχεται στα δικαστήρια συνοδεία αστυνομικών για την συνέχεια της δίκης του, Τρίτη 5 Ιουλίου 2022. Ο 49χρονος κατηγορείται για ανθρωποκτονία κατά συρροή, διακίνηση ναρκωτικών, αντιποίηση ιατρικού λειτουργήματος και απάτη. (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A man who had caused the death of at least 7 people while posing as a distinguished oncologist known as “Dr Kontos” was sentenced to 8 life sentences and another 50 years, one of the heaviest sentences delivered by Greek courts, on Thursday.

“Dr Kontos” was sentenced for 7 homicides, 6 attempted homicides, and criminal distribution of narcotics especially to underage people, by a mixed court in Athens. He will serve at least 20 years and pay a fine of 327,000 euros in addition.

Nikos Kontostathis, in his 50s, built a reputation through word of mouth among the faithful in a monastery as a doctor who had healed serious diseases. He was held directly responsible by the court for the deaths of 7 adults and 2 children, while his attempted homicide sentencing involves another two children.

Kontostathis was acquitted of homicide charges for 5 patients and attempted homicide charges for 8. He acted as a doctor for a decade, following other personas he had adopted over time for financial gain.

