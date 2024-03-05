x

March 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads Down in Widespread Outage

March 5, 2024
By Associated Press
Meta Outage
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”

RELATED

Politics
US Sanctions Greece-Based Spyware Company Who Targeted American Journalists, Government Officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it has sanctioned two individuals and a Greece-based commercial spyware company headed by a former Israeli military officer that developed, operated and distributed technology used to target U.

Politics
Victoria Nuland, Third-Highest Ranking US Diplomat and Critic of Russia’s War in Ukraine, Retiring
Society
For Women’s History Month, a Look at Some Trailblazers in American Horticulture

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Heritage Greece Program, a Cultural and Educational Odyssey for Greek American, Canadian Students (Vid)

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it has sanctioned two individuals and a Greece-based commercial spyware company headed by a former Israeli military officer that developed, operated and distributed technology used to target U.

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

TIRANA — An Albanian court on Tuesday imprisoned a mayor from the country's Greek minority on vote-buying charges, a ruling that was expected to raise tensions with neighboring Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Nuland, the third-highest ranking U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald