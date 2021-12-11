x

December 11, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Science

FAA: No More Commercial Astronaut Wings, Too Many Launching

December 11, 2021
By Associated Press
Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, and Wally Funk, right, participates in a post launch briefing where they discussed their flight experience aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket at its spaceport near Van Ho, Texas, on July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year.

The FAA said Friday it’s clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space and it’s getting out of the astronaut designation business entirely.

The news comes one day ahead of Blue Origin’s planned liftoff from West Texas with former NFL player and TV celebrity Michael Strahan. He and his five fellow passengers will still be eligible for wings since the FAA isn’t ending its long-standing program until Jan. 1.

NASA’s astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward — they’ll still get their pins from the space agency.

All 15 people who rocketed into space for the first time this year on private U.S. flights will be awarded their wings, according to the FAA. That includes Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson, as well as the other space newbies who accompanied them on their brief up-and-down trips. The companies handed out their own version of astronaut wings after the flights.

All four passengers on SpaceX’s first private flight to orbit last September also qualified for FAA wings.

Adding Blue Origin’s next crew of six will bring the list to 30. The FAA’ s first commercial wings recipient was in 2004.

Earlier this year, the FAA tightened up its qualifications, specifying that awardees must be trained crew members, versus paying customers along for the ride. But with the program ending, the decision was made to be all-inclusive, a spokesman said.

Future space tourists will get their names put on a FAA commercial spaceflight list. To qualify, they must soar at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) on an FAA-sanctioned launch.

“The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a long way from conducting test flights to launching paying customers into space,” the FAA’s associate administrator Wayne Monteith said in a statement. “Now it’s time to offer recognition to a larger group of adventurers daring to go to space.”

RELATED

Health
Blue Origin Poised to Send NFL, TV’s Strahan into Space

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send former NFL great Michael Strahan into space — with a football.

Health
South African Doctors See Signs Omicron Is Milder Than Delta
Science
Footprints Show Some Two-Legged Dinosaurs Were Agile

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

2 stars of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Look Back at a Classic

NEW YORK — It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings